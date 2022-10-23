Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NYSE PANW opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.64. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

