Reserve Rights (RSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.79 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $247.24 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

