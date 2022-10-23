Quant (QNT) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $173.10 or 0.00902646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $99.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
