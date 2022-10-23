ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

