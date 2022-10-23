ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Instruments worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 442,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 20.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 483,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 81,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

