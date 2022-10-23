Profund Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $161.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.