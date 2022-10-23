Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.31 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

