Profund Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Balchem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCPC stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

