Profund Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 36,413.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 69,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.86 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.