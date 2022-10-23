SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 981.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $124.20 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

