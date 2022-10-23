Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.