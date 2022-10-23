Profund Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.