Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,704 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 175.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.35.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

