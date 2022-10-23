Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Company Profile



ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

