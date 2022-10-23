Profund Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

