Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.5 %

HOLX opened at $62.51 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.