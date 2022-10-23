Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.86. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

