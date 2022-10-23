Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.16. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

