Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Nomad Foods worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $8,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

