Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

