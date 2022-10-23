Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $14,750,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Stephens lowered their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

