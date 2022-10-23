SKALE Network Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $132.23 million and $5.26 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

