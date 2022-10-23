Helium (HNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.29 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00021835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $540.12 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012226 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,990,766 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
