Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,874,546,235 coins and its circulating supply is 13,811,460,255 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.