Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $5.77 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00030082 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $93.51 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.