Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Aave has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $78.36 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aave has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $82.48 or 0.00430109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.