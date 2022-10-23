Profund Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.87.

DFS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

