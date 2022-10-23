Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 736,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.