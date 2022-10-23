Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam grew its stake in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $772.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $730.44 and a 12 month high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.