Profund Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,388,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

