Profund Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.62 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.