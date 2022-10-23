Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.