Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

