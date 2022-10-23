Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Mattel Profile

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

