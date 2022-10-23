Profund Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,203 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.