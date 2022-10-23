Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

