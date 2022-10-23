Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

