Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $67.80 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

