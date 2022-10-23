Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $235,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

