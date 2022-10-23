American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

