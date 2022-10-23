Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average is $265.04. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Watsco from $311.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

