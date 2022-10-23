Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 505,239,148 shares trading hands.
Clontarf Energy Trading Up 17.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.
