Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 505,239,148 shares trading hands.

Clontarf Energy Trading Up 17.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.