The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.08. The Weir Group shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 13,687 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
