The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.08. The Weir Group shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 13,687 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.