ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $16.07. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 11,024,615 shares changing hands.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000.

