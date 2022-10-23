Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.03

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.03 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.54 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 107,381 shares trading hands.

Allied Minds Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allied Minds news, insider Sam Dobbyn bought 588,235 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £58,823.50 ($71,077.21).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

