Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.70

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.70 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 108.03 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,698,112 shares.

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 121.72 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.48.

Foresight Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

