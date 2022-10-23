Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.71

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.71 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 67.90 ($0.82). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 1,622,924 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £807.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.10.

Insider Activity

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.50 ($5,966.05). In other news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($60,717.74). Also, insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.50 ($5,966.05). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 124,718 shares of company stock worth $8,926,998.

(Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.