Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.71

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.71 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 67.90 ($0.82). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 1,622,924 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of £807.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.10.
Insider Activity
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
Recommended Stories
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.