Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 105,588 shares trading hands.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.