Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 105,588 shares trading hands.

Patriot Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Patriot Gold

(Get Rating)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.