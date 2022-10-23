Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.03

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.03 and traded as low as $24.88. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

