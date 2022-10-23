A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.75

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.75 and traded as low as C$32.76. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$33.32, with a volume of 60,814 shares changing hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

